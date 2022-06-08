Most Followed On Instagram: Cristiano Ronaldo tops list with 451 mn followers; next is Kylie Jenner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CRISTIANO, KENDALLJENNER From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kendall Jenner, the top 10 most-followed celebs on Instagram

Most Followed On Instagram: Instagram is the most used social networking site, where people all over the world connect. The photo-video sharing application was launched in 2010 and has millions of active users today. Not only the masses but also celebrities from various fields use the app to post their personal and professional details with their followers. Footballer Christiano Ronaldo's account is the most followed page on Instagram. Second, on the top 10 list of most followed on Instagram is Kylie Jenner.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 celebs who are most followed on Instagram

1. Cristiano Ronaldo with 451 million followers

The world's most famous footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo is the man to break the record of 400+ million followers on Instagram. He enjoys a massive fan following and people love to get insight into his life. He has won five Ballon d’Or awards and four European Golden Shoes among other accolades.

2. Kylie Jenner with 345 million followers

Kylie Jenner is the most followed woman on Instagram. She is known for her stint on the reality show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians'. She later did modelling and also started her cosmetic beauty brand called ‘Kylie Cosmetic’. The star is a self-made billionaire and has been featured on the Forbes richest celebrity list.

3. Lionel Messi with 334 million followers

Lionel Andrés Messi famously known as Leo Messi is an Argentine professional footballer. Leo is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos about football and his family. Leo has won seven Ballon d’Or awards and six European Golden Shoes to date and continues to add more achievements to his kitty.

Also Read: 'Buy YouTube' trends after Elon Musk takes a dig at video platform for hosting 'nonstop scam ads'

4. Selena Gomez with 325 million followers

American singer Selena Gomez is at the fourth spot in Instagram's most-followed list. The singing sensation is an avid user of Instagram, where she posts content related to her life. She also loves to make people aware of mental well being and talks about its importance on her feed.

5. Dwayne Johnson with 320 million followers

Former WWE champion and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson famously called 'The Rock' is on spot five. He loves to share motivating content and workout posts on his Instagram feed. Not only this, he shares cute pictures with his family and friends.

6. Kim Kardashian with 316 million followers

Very famous American television personality, actress, model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian never fails to shine. She became popular at a very young age and continues to make headlines to date.

Also Read: Radhika Merchant’s Bharatanatyam dance reminds netizens of Nita Ambani's performance at Akash's wedding; WATCH

7. Ariana Grande with 315 million followers

Two time Grammy Award winner, American singer Ariana Grande is one of the top ten most followed celebrities on Instagram. The leading singer is known for her powerful vocals. Right from her song's teasers to her personal life details her followers can get access to all of it on the photo-sharing app.

8. Beyoncé with 261 million followers

Mega star Beyonce has multiple larger than life moments to share with her fans. The American singer, songwriter started her journey as a child artist and used to sing in various singing competitions. The singer shares her bold and beautiful pictures on her feed and occasionally gives her followers glimpses of her personal life.

9. Khloe Kardashian with 249 million followers

Khloe Kardashian, yet another member of the Kardashian clan is among the top 10 list of celebrities who are most followed on Instagram. She is an American media personality who loves to socialise a lot. She owns a clothing collection, Good American and a fragrance brand.

10. Kendall Jenner with 241 million followers

Matching with her Kardashian sisters, Kendall Jenner is at the tenth spot. The supermodel started her modelling journey when she was just 14 years old. After that, she worked in commercial print advertisement campaigns, runway photoshoots and other brand campaigns. Many people who follow her take style inspiration from the famous model.