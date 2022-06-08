BuyYouTube: Elon Musk trolled after he takes a dig at video platform for 'nonstop scam ads'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed his displeasure towards the video streaming platform YouTube. Taking to his Twitter, Musk called the video platform 'a scammer'. He tweeted,"YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads" and followed it up with a meme on YouTube’s policy for allegedly not cracking down on the deceptive schemes, "obvious scam ads all over their site." Soon after his tweet, netizens trolled him, asking if 'he is buying YouTube.'

Musk's tweet against YouTube comes as he battles Twitter over pausing his $44 billion purchase of the micro-blogging site. After his move, people started guessing the next move of Tesla CEO. Is he planning to buy YouTube? Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to a study by Omnicore, about 122 million active users on YouTube consume more than a billion hours of video every day. This makes YouTube one of the most widely used social media platforms as well as search engines in the world.

In a statement regarding its policies on scams, Google said "YouTube doesn’t allow spam, scams, or other deceptive practices that take advantage of the YouTube community. We also don’t allow content where the main purpose is to trick others into leaving YouTube for another site. If you find content that violates this policy, report it."

