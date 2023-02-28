Man takes Mahindra Scorpio N SUV under waterfall for free car wash, regrets immediately. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARUNPANWARX Man takes Mahindra Scorpio N SUV under waterfall

Trending News: Arun Panwar, a digital creator, shared a video on Instagram recounting his negative experience with his Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV. While travelling in the hills, he stumbled upon a waterfall and decided to get a free car wash under it. Although he had closed the sunroof, water seeped into the car’s cabin through roof-mounted speakers and cabin lamps, filling the cubby holes and centre console. Panwar checked the sunroof again, but it was closed properly. Unfortunately, the water caused damage to the SUV's interior.

The video, which was posted a day ago, has gone viral, amassing 4.3 million views. Many netizens have shared the clip on Twitter and tagged Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra for his comment. While some users sarcastically praised the “beauty of Mahindra”, others noted that the absence of a sunroof in its competitor Toyota Fortuner prevented such mishaps.

Watch the viral video of man taking Mahindra Scropio N SUV under waterfall to wash car here:

The Mahindra Scorpio-N, which is wider, taller, and longer than the Scorpio Classic, was introduced last year at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh ex-showroom for the base petrol manual variant.

It is worth noting that water damage caused by taking a car under a waterfall is not covered by most insurance policies. While some cars are designed to withstand a certain amount of exposure to water, such as during rainy weather or driving through puddles, it is important to exercise caution when attempting to wash a vehicle under a waterfall or similar conditions.

It is always recommended to refer to the owner's manual or contact the manufacturer for guidance on the appropriate methods for cleaning and maintaining the car. In this case, Panwar's experience serves as a cautionary tale for car owners who may be tempted to take their vehicles under a waterfall for a quick wash.

ALSO READ:

Sanjeev Kapoor is unhappy with Air India's in-flight meal. Here’s how airline responded

Viral audition clip from Pakistani cooking show leaves netizens in splits. Watch

Viral Video: Man gets instant karma after hitting bull for no reason. Watch

Read More Trending News