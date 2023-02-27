Viral Video: Man gets instant karma after hitting bull for no reason. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GAURANGBHARDWA1 Man gets instant karma after hitting bull

Trending News: A video is going viral on social media that shows a group of people on a narrow road with a bull running towards them. One of the men in the group hits the bull on its back without provocation, causing the animal to speed up and drag a long rope behind it. The man's foot then gets caught in the rope, causing him to receive a deserved lesson.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user 'GaurangBhardwa1' with the caption that simply said, "Instant karma". The clip has received over 58k views and 3,100 likes. "Ye to sach mai karma hits back ho gaya," a user commented. "Wo to h hi turnt h panishment mili," another user wrote. "Aage kya hua," a third user asked.

Watch the viral video man getting here:

Karma is a concept found in various spiritual and philosophical traditions. It is often associated with the idea that one's actions will have consequences, either in this life or in future lives.

This viral video serves as an example of the age-old adage, "you reap what you sow." Despite the occasional negative outcome, treating people and animals with kindness and respect usually results in positive reciprocation. As evidenced by the viral video, those who choose to act with cruelty will often receive their just deserts.

