T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches: Schedule, Match timings, Live Streaming Details and all you need to know

A total of 16 warm-up matches are set to take place ahead of the T20 World Cup starting from May 27. The tournament proper will commence on June 1 but the participating teams will gear up in the upcoming matches for the competition. It has been an unusual build up for the mega event with few teams being involved in bilateral series while the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concluding only six days prior to the World Cup.
Moreover, England, Pakistan and New Zealand have decided to skip the warm-up games. While England and Pakistan are involved in a four-match T20I series currently that will end on May 30, the Kiwis have decided to completely skip the exercise. India will be facing Bangladesh on June 1 while the hosts West Indies will be playing only a solitary match.
Interestingly, South Africa have opted to play an intra-squad encounter. The warm-up matches will take place across three venues - Brain Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and a couple of US venues in Dallas and Florida. The match between India and Bangladesh will take place in New York where the arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to face-off on June 9.
Here's all you need to know about T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches:
Schedule
May 27
Canada vs Nepal - 9 PM IST
May 28
Oman vs Papua New Ginea - 12:30 AM IST
Namibia vs Uganda - 4:30 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - 8 PM IST
Bangladesh vs USA - 9 PM IST
May 29
Australia vs Namibia - 4:30 AM IST
Afghanistan vs Oman - 10:30 PM IST
May 30
Scotland vs Uganda - 8 PM IST
Nepal vs USA - 9 PM IST
May 31
Namibia vs Papua New Guinea - 12:30 AM IST
Netherlands vs Canada - 1 AM IST
West Indies vs Australia - 4:30 AM IST
Ireland vs Sri Lanka - 8 PM IST
Scotland vs Afghanistan - 8 PM IST
June 1
India vs Bangladesh - 8 PM IST
Telecast and live streaming details
It is understood that for now only two matches will be telecast live and they are - West Indies vs Australia and India vs Bangladesh.
Both matches will be live on Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar.