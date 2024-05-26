T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches: Schedule, Match timings, Live Streaming Details and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup Trophy

A total of 16 warm-up matches are set to take place ahead of the T20 World Cup starting from May 27. The tournament proper will commence on June 1 but the participating teams will gear up in the upcoming matches for the competition. It has been an unusual build up for the mega event with few teams being involved in bilateral series while the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concluding only six days prior to the World Cup.

Moreover, England, Pakistan and New Zealand have decided to skip the warm-up games. While England and Pakistan are involved in a four-match T20I series currently that will end on May 30, the Kiwis have decided to completely skip the exercise. India will be facing Bangladesh on June 1 while the hosts West Indies will be playing only a solitary match.

Interestingly, South Africa have opted to play an intra-squad encounter. The warm-up matches will take place across three venues - Brain Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and a couple of US venues in Dallas and Florida. The match between India and Bangladesh will take place in New York where the arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to face-off on June 9.

Here's all you need to know about T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches:

Schedule

May 27

Canada vs Nepal - 9 PM IST

May 28

Oman vs Papua New Ginea - 12:30 AM IST

Namibia vs Uganda - 4:30 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - 8 PM IST

Bangladesh vs USA - 9 PM IST

May 29

Australia vs Namibia - 4:30 AM IST

Afghanistan vs Oman - 10:30 PM IST

May 30

Scotland vs Uganda - 8 PM IST

Nepal vs USA - 9 PM IST

May 31

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea - 12:30 AM IST

Netherlands vs Canada - 1 AM IST

West Indies vs Australia - 4:30 AM IST

Ireland vs Sri Lanka - 8 PM IST

Scotland vs Afghanistan - 8 PM IST

June 1

India vs Bangladesh - 8 PM IST

Telecast and live streaming details

It is understood that for now only two matches will be telecast live and they are - West Indies vs Australia and India vs Bangladesh.

Both matches will be live on Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar.