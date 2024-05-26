Sunday, May 26, 2024
     
  5. WATCH: Mitchell Starc castles Abhishek Sharma in first over of IPL 2024 final with a beauty

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns in the final of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After opting to bat first, SRH were rocked early as Starc nipped out Abhishek Sharma with a corker of a delivery.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2024 20:03 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Abhishek Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got off to a brilliant start in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were rocked in the first over itself with KKR pacer Mitchell Starc delivering a beauty to castle Abhishek Sharma.

In fact, it was a ripping delivery from the Aussie paceman as the ball angled in to draw the left-handed batter forward and then after landing, the ball nipped away to leave to open up the batsman. Abhishek completely missed the line of the ball only to see his stumps shattered. Arguably the ball of the tournament, Starc once again got the team off to a fantastic start as, this time, he got the better of Abhishek after castling Travis Head in the first qualifier.

Watch the video here:

As far as the match is concerned, SRH got off to a worst possible start in the final as Travis Head also walked back for a golden duck. He was dismissed by Vaibhav Arora. In the fifth over of the innings, Starc struck yet again much to the delight of KKR as he sent back Rahul Tripathi as well to leave SRH reeling at 21/3.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

