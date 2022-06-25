Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Fans dig out old photos & clips to wish Lolo, call her 'most-beautiful'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KARISMA KAPOOR FANS Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor needs no introduction! 90s kids have grown up grooving to her songs. Her filmography is full of box office hits that ended up garnering appreciation from the audience and critics. Her stunning looks, enviable dancing skills and sartorial fashion choices have always grabbed eyeballs. Having started her career at 17, Karisma aka Lolo delivered blockbusters like Anari, Coolie No.1, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Andaaz Apna Apna, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and many more.

As the actress turned a year wiser, her fans took to their social media and showered love on her. They dug out old photos and videos of Lolo aka Karisma to wish her.

Earlier, in the morning, Kareena Kapoor wished her sister Karisma with an adorable childhood picture. The actress took to her social media and expressed her love for her elder sister as she shared a cute photo of little Karisma. Calling her the 'best sister,' Bebo wrote, "To the pride of our family …This is my most favourite picture of you, Aaj Sab bolo... Happy birthday to our LoLo #just the best sister ever… @therealkarismakapoor." ALSO READ: 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan trends as fans shower immense love on actor, say 'keep ruling king Khan'

After Kareena's post, several of Bebo and Lolo's fans, friends and family members wished the Raja Babu actress. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy birthday Lolo." Ranveer Singh posted heart emojis. "Ohhh lolo (heart emojis) happy birthday to our loveliest," Amruta Arora wished Karisma. Director Zoya Akhtar also commented on the photo saying, "How cute (smiley emoji) happy b Lolo."