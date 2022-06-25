30 years of Shah Rukh Khan trends as fans shower immense love on actor, say 'keep ruling king Khan'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAHULSI08970293 Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bollywood Badshah has been rulling the film industry for 30 years now. He climbed the ladder of success each year, giving one blockbuster after another. Know as 'King of Romance,' the superstar enjoys a massive fan following, globally. SRK started off by playing small time roles before he made his debut in Bollywood with Deewana, a runaway hit. The film was release in 1992. As Shah Rukh Khan marks his 30 years in the industry today, fans took to social media and showered immense love on the superstar.

A user wrote, "In these 30 years in the world of cinema, SRK has made the life of 23-year-old boys like us. He taught to dream, to love, to fight with life, Taught to work harder after the most important success. Love forever #ShahRukhKhan #30YearsOfShahRukhKhanEra #30YearsofSRK." Another said, "30 Year's of hardwork, 30 year's of dedication, 30 year's of spreading love! Congratulations @iamsrk you're truly a inspiration for millions #30YearsofSRK." ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years in the Hindi Cinema with Pathaan's FIRST look poster

Meanwhile, celebrating the occasion, Khan impressed fans with the first-look poster of his character from the upcoming film, 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film which marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy.

Flaunting his rugged look, SRK wrote, "30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." In the video, SRK looks raw in a shirt and jeans with a gun in his hand. There are blood stains and injury marks on his face. In the video, he is heard saying, 'Jaldi milte hai Pathaan se'.