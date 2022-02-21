Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KANGANARANAUT/FANPAGE 'Kangana Ranaut-Kanye West should be a couple,' think Twitterati after their social media rants

There are a number of celebrities that are not just popular for their work but also for their social media activity. Speaking of those celebs, the names which come to everyone's minds are those of Kanye West and Kangana Ranaut. The American rapper and songwriter is every now and then for either his personal life or his public statements. He is currently in discussions about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and also because of his recent break-up with American actress Julia Fox. Well for the Bollywood actress, she is these days in the news for her opinions about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt.

Looking at their social media rants, the users on the internet started comparing the two. Not only this but there were many who said that the two of them should start dating each other.

Have a look at the discussions that took place over Twitter:

What do you think about the same?