Johnny Sins wants to make adult film in space, says Elon Musk would 'support' him; netizens react

Johnny Sins wants Elon Musk to help him shoot an adult film in space

Porn film star Johnny Sins has expressed his desire to shoot an adult film in space in zero gravity. The popular adult film actor shared his desire to shoot sex sequences in space. If this goes through, Sins would be the first actor to film or perform in space. Sins also shared that he has a person in mind who would support him in this endeavour. He took Elon Musk's name saying it would be good promotion for the latter's company Space X. Social media have been left ROFLing over Sins' desire to film porn in space and funny reactions are all over the internet.

Johnny Sins is one of the most popular adult film stars in the world. He shared that he would like to film an adult film in space. "I'd love to be the first performer in space. And when that campaign launched, I'm not sure when that was, maybe 2015, no one had even gone to space on these commercial flights. But now that it's happening, it could become a possibility. I think it'd be fantastic. It has to happen soon, in the next couple of years, because I'm going to be that age, so," SIns told Vice in an interview.

Johny Sins shared that according t him, Eon Musk would support his cause to film porn in space. He said it would be good promotion for Space X. "I think Elon would get on board with it, too. He is the type. That would be an amazing promotion for SpaceX, actually," Sins added.

Netizens laugh over Johnny Sins' wish

Social media has been flooded with hilarious comments over Johnny SIns' wish to film porno is space. Everyone supported him. One Twitter user said, "Thanku @elonmusk brother for helping My Best Actor and my inspiration @JohnnySins for making a prons videos in space and we single person are waiting for #johnnysins prons videos in zero gravity ( space) and different positions You r only one who makes our dreams possible (sic)." Another commented, "We all support Johnny and Musk should too (sic)."

