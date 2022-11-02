Virat Kohli gestures 'no ball' once again during India Vs Ban match, netizens joke 'who needs umpire?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WAGONR1328 India Vs Bangladesh match saw Virat Kohli gesturing 'no ball'

Virat Kohli was once again seen taking on the duties of the umpire briefly, or so to say, at the India Vs Bangladesh T20 match at Adelaide, Oval. During the India Vs Pakistan match too, during the death overs, Virat did something similar when he signaled to the umpire and asked for a no ball after hitting one above the waist height for a six. When the incident was repeated, many on Twitter could not help but point out how the Indian batsman was taking on dual duties. Some even commented, "Who needs umpires?"

Virat Kohli 'demands' no ball at India Vs Ban match

At the India Vs Bangladesh T20 match, when team India was batting and Virat Kohli was at the crease, Hasan Mahmud’s final ball of the 16th over seemed fine to the umpire Marais Erasmus until Kohli gestured a no ball looking at him while running. Erasmus, who had until deemed it the second bouncer of the over, instantly flipped his decision and signaled a no-ball. While Kohli got what he wanted, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was visibly upset. A flurry of memes and funny reactions were instantly floated on social media by the fans.

Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's 'umpiring' skills

Many were amused after Virat Kohli's decision to gesture to the umpire a no ball which made the latter change his decision. Some claimed that 'who needs an umpire when Kohli is on the field'. Some even photoshopped Kohli's face onto the umpire's pictures and reacted with hilarious comments. One of the tweets read, "You Need No Ball You Can Call King Virat Kohli (sic)." Another social media user wrote, "ICC New cricket rule :- If kolhi demands no ball or wide , Umpire must give him no ball or wide (sic)."

