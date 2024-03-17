12th Fail fame IPS Manoj Sharma gets promoted to Inspector General

Follow us on Image Source : MANOJ SHARMA/X IPS Manoj Sharma

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the inspiration behind the acclaimed film 12th Fail, has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General (IG) in the Maharashtra Police. The advancement came on the approval of promotions for IPS officers from the 2003, 2004 and 2005 batches by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

He shared the joyous news on the social media platform. He also expressed gratitude to all those who supported him throughout his journey.

Sharing the news in a post on social media he said, "The journey that started from ASP has reached today to become IG by the order of the Government of India. Heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting us in this long journey."

The movie is based on Sharma's life from being a 12th-grade fail student to becoming an IPS officer. The film is not just about his professional life but also focuses on his personal life.

After being shared the post garnered more than 4 lakh views and over 21,000 likes. Several users commented on the post. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations. You are an true inspiration for younger generation" while another user wrote, "Congratulations Manoj Bhaiya."

