Influencer teaches similarities between Korean and Hindi; watch the viral video to learn

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEONGWON Jeongwon

If you love watching reels, then you must have come across several posts from Korean influencers. While some of them are fans of either BTS or Bollywood fans, some usually give make-up tutorials and make funny videos. But, this influencer teaches the similarities between Hindi and Korean languages, which I am sure, we all were not aware of. Jeongwon's Instagram feed is filled with videos of Korean food, culture, language and tradition. In the latest one, he claimed that anyone who can speak Hindi, learn Korean in just 30 seconds. Ya, you heard it right. If you know Hindi, you can speak Korean! Sharing the video, Jeongwon said, "You can speak Korean in 30 seconds if you know Hindi."

The clip shows him mixing various Hindi words together to form similar phrases in the Korean language. He adds, "I am going to teach you 5 sentences. Say Rang and Hai. Put them together, and say Salanghae. Now you can say I love you in Korean. Second, Haan (yes) Ji (sir or respectful way to call someone) Ma (mom), is Hajima meaning "don’t do it". He also taught that the Hindi word Jaa in Korean means "to go to sleep." Ek ghar chhota means a small house in Hindi, but in Korean, it means "this is good." and Kabhi Kabhi means "that was close" and "you almost made it."

As the video went viral, people were quick to practice the words. A user said, "I loved the concept of using Hindi words to sync with Korean words. I use it with my Korean friends. Recent one ‘kaise kiya’.” Another wrote, "And now I'm master in Korean language." A third comment read, "Thank you so much Korean language and Hindi transfer karne ke liye." A user also added, "Actualy people who speak Hindi can learn any language quickly, because hindi uses every sound (unlike most languages which do not have every sound and a corresponding symbol for every sound) so it's easy for us to pronounce any word u give to us."

Read More Trending News