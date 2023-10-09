WATCH VIDEO: Sports fest takes wild turn as Kabaddi players throw chairs, beat each other at IIT Kanpur

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB (X) Sports fest takes wild turn as Kabaddi players throw chairs, beat each other at IIT Kanpur

Trending news- IIT Kanpur VIRAL VIDEO: A violent brawl suddenly broke out between players of two Kabaddi teams during an annual sports event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on Saturday (October 7).

The players fought with each other for some unknown reason and engaged in a violent fight using chairs. The video of the incident has gone viral on all social media platforms.

In the video, players from both teams can be seen kicking and brutally hitting each other, and some are seen throwing chairs at each other. Several people can be seen striking each other and hurling chairs, showcasing the extent of the turmoil.

Reportedly, both teams were from outside Kanpur. Currently, both teams have been disqualified from the competition.

Some reports suggest that the fight was taking place between students of Delhi’s Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and JC Bose University of Science and Technology (YMCA).

However, IIT Kanpur has not made any official statement on this incident at the moment.

ALSO READ: Scary! Viral video shows baby cobra finding its new home inside shoe | WATCH

Read More Trending News