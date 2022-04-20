Follow us on Image Source : FILE IAS topper Tina Dabi is getting married to Dr. Pradeep Gawande today and Twitter can't keep calm!

IAS officer Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC civil service examination in 2015 is finally getting married to Dr. Pradeep Gawande today. Yes, that's true! The couple, a few days back caught the limelight when they announced the good news along with their engagement pictures on social media. It led to an excitement amongst the Netizens for their union since Tina's personal life has been in the discussion earlier as well when she divorced her first husband IAS Athar Khan. Going by the latest reports, Tina and Pradeep are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Jaipur and will have a reception at a plush hotel on April 22. However, neither the hotel staff nor the families of the bride and groom have confirmed the news of their marriage.

The report further states that the guest list includes Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior bureaucrats, and VVIPs. Both Tina and Gawande are currently posted in Jaipur. Dabi is an officer from the 2016 Rajasthan cadre while Pradeep belongs to the 2013 cadre. Tina is currently the Joint Secretary of Finance (Tax) to the Rajasthan government meanwhile Gawande is posted as Director of Archaeology and Museums in the Rajasthan capital.

The two of them met during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were busy with their tasks of ensuring supplies. Speaking to India Today, Dabi informed that it was Pradeep who proposed to her and she accepted the proposal.

Ever since the reports of their wedding went online, it left the Netizens excited. Here's looking at how everyone is desperately waiting for the couple's wedding pictures:

Previously, Tina and Pradeep took to their respective Instagram handles and shared photos from their engagement ceremony. Dabi, who enjoys followers over 1.4 million followers, wrote, "I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance." While Pradeep, on the other hand, captioned, "Together, is my favourite place to be!"

Pradeep happens to be 3 years senior to Tina and is a qualified medical doctor from Maharashtra. He has even obtained his MBBS degree before successfully passing the UPSC exam.