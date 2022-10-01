Gandhi Jayanti: ITI Berhampur students create 6-feet high statue of Bapu from scraps | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Statue of Mahatma Gandhi

As a special tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the students of the Industrial Training Institute at Odisha’s Berhampur city have come up with Bapu's statue made of scraps. They have created a six-feet-high sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. Since the Father of the Nation emphasised on cleanliness, the students worked on the concept of best out of waste and have developed this statue. Weighing nearly 100 kg, the statue has been made from scrap, mostly 1,600 fan bearings.

“The 6-ft sculpture of Gandhiji is made from automobile scraps and weighs around 100 kg. Around 1600 fan bearings have been used to construct the sculpture which is first of its kind in the country,” the ITI principal said. Take a look:

The slogan behind this innovative creation is "Swachchata Ru Dakhyata" (Swachchata Se Dakshata - Excellence through Cleanliness). Speaking about the same, Dr Rajat Panigrahy, director of ITI said, "This is a special tribute to the Father of our Nation".

Panigrahy, know as "The Scrap Man" in Odisha, has been the brain behind the creation of several such sculptures by ITI students made from domestic and industrial scrap waste. He named the skill behind Mahatma Gandhi's status as "Waste To Wealth".

Motivated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to create wealth out of waste, ITI principal added, "Gandhiji used to lay stress on cleanliness. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji had launched Swachh Bharat campaign in 2014. Our students are utilizing their skills not only to create wealth, but to ensure cleanliness."

