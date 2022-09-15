Delhi Police hop on 'Kala Chashma' trend to warn people violating tinted glass rule for cars

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DELHI POLICE Delhi Police

Delhi Police never cease to hop on to social media trends. They know how to engage with people on the Internet and their tweets are absolutely on point when it comes to public service announcements (PSA). They are the latest ones to join the 'Kala Chashma' trend. Before you get you imagination running, no none of the police officers were seen twerking at the popular song. Instead, they shared an update about a traffic rule.

"Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who have tinted glass/glass films beyond permissible limits. Also, we will keep a check on minors indulging in driving without license and penalise the vehicle owners," the tweet reads. The meme attached to the tweet had following written over it, "Tenu Kala Chashma jachda hai, gaddi te kale sheeshe nai (Black glasses suit you but tinted glasses in your cars don’t). Visual Light Transmission should not be less than 50% for side glasses and should not be less than 70% for front and rear windscreens.” Take a look at Delhi Police's post here:

For the unversed, the song in question is from the 2016 sci-fi comedy 'Baar Baar Dekho' starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. The track is a remake of London-based Punjabi singer Amar Arshi's hit 1990s track of the same name. The film was a dud, but the Badshah song, picturised on Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, has over1.2 billion (and counting!) YouTube views.

Be it Team India, American night TV host Jimmy Fallon, singer-actress Demi Lovato, Hong Kong cricketers, children from Africa or Indian aunties, everyone seems to have been gripped by the 'Kala Chashma' fever that has been raging on the Internet. Watch some of the best recreations here:

The song gained prominence on the Internet after a video of the Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group called Quick Style grooving to the song during a wedding went viral.

Indians and the diaspora across the world connected with Quick Style's gig because of the relatability factor and a group from an unrelated part of the world grooving to a homegrown track.

