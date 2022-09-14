Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARCHERYTALKLUCAS Viral Video: 70-year old man leaves netizens stunned as he spins basketball like a top player

There is a saying that there is no age to live your life and do things, and there are people who are living proof of that. While old people are touted to be weak and fragile, a 70-year old man is breaking the notion in style. A video is doing the rounds on social media which shows an old man showing off his basketball skills smoothly. The video has left netizens in amazement.

The video opens with an old guy requesting pedestrians to hand him the ball that is lying on the pavement. Just then, athlete Luc A. Menard came and skilfully juggled the ball between his legs before passing it to the old man. The next scene was wholly unpredictable. The old man jumped up and scored a basket like an expert as soon as he received the ball. The athlete was all applause as the ball dropped into the hoop.

The video was posted by athlete Luc A Menard on Instagram, who introduced the elderly man as George Papoutsis, who is a taxi driver. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "70 year old taxi driver with @timberland hit CRAZY shot & ran into the streets."

As soon as the video was uploaded, it went viral in no time, and netizens flocked to the comment section to hail the man. One user wrote, "Was not expecting that assisting soccer skills from the big man tho". Another user wrote, "This was dope". A third user commented, "Help him get his Instagram together and get paid". A user also commented, "It’s him running for me."

While netizens came together to support the pro player, it also highlights a vital underlying message: there is no age limit to enjoying life and doing what you want. The elderly man proved age is just a number in a split second and captured the hearts of several people.

