Happy Engineer's Day: Memes are soaring high as people say 'han maalum hai, baap ko mat sikha'

Happy Engineer's Day 2022: As India celebrates Engineer’s Day on September 15, we have witnessed the role of engineers evolve over the years. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country's greatest engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He was a civil engineer and was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his outstanding contribution to the country's development. M Visvesvaraya was the chief engineer for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam on the Kavery River in Mysore, which at that time was built as the largest reservoir in Asia. From the world of technology, mechanics and constructions engineers are of different kinds and have contributed immensely to the world.

As we are celebrating the 55th National Engineering Day today, people took to Twitter and bombarded the platform with hilarious memes. Take a look

