Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BALAKRISHNANRBK Robot or human? Viral video sparks debate at Chinese restaurant | WATCH

A viral video from a restaurant in China has ignited a debate over whether a waitress serving customers is a robot or a human. The footage showcases a unique blend of technology and entertainment, featuring a waitress demonstrating robotic dance moves while serving customers at Chongqing Hotpot Restaurant.

Captivating the attention of netizens, the video, shared by @balakrishnanrbk, depicts the waitress dressed in human-like attire with wavy, long hair, almost resembling a real person. She seamlessly integrates robotic movements into her serving routine, impressively handling bowls, plates, and even the menu card with precision.

''The future of dining is here: This video featuring a Chinese restaurant owner serving customers with robotic dance moves has become a viral sensation. I'm delighted to report that she has gotten positive support. Despite her impressive robotic skills, she is, in fact, a real person and a professional dancer, having mastered the art of robotic moves and even trained her voice to sound like an AI,'' the caption of the video shared by Balakrishnan R reads.

The innovative approach to customer service has earned widespread acclaim, with viewers commending the restaurant owner’s creativity in merging technology with traditional service. However, the authenticity of the waitress’s identity has sparked speculation online, with some users suggesting that she may be a real person imitating a robot.

While opinions vary, the video has sparked lively discussion and admiration for its entertaining and skillful execution. Whether robot or human, the video highlights the restaurant’s commitment to delivering a memorable dining experience for patrons, leaving viewers intrigued and impressed by the fusion of technology and hospitality.

Also read | Journalist alleges 'fat-shaming' by Emirates staff at Delhi airport, says 'am in tears…'