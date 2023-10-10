Camel loses control, runs away with Congress MLA Harish Chaudhary on his back | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MLA Harish Chaudhary climbs down from the animal's back

A video has been making rounds on social media where Congress MLA Harish Chaudhary can be seen getting down from a camel's back. Several claims have been made that the camel ran away with Chaudhary when he sat on its back. However, these claims have been rejected by the leader.

What was seen in the viral video?

In the video, Harish Chaudhary can be seen getting down from the camel's back. Meanwhile, a large crowd gathers near the minister but people can be seen refraining from going near the animal. When Chaudhary gets down people begin to shout slogans. People have claimed that the camel and the MLA were brought back after being chased for about 4-5 km.

Refuting the claims, Chaudhary said that this is a lie that is being circulated. While talking to the media on this viral video, he further said that people from the opposition party are spreading this confusion.

The video has garnered a lot of views and comments. Several users commented on the viral video. One user wrote, "The camel has become aware of the code of conduct." Another commented, " I will never sit on a camel."

