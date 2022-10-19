Bride in matrimonial ad demands groom with Tier-1 institute, netizens say 'Pati chaiye ya bank'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DR.D G CHAIWALA Bride demands groom from Tier-1 institute

Matrimonial advertisements with bizarre demands are not a very new thing in a country like India. In the past, many matrimonial advertisements have surfaced on the internet, which show weird demands from the bride. Now, a new ad is surfacing on the internet which shows a bride demanding a groom with specific Tier-1 institute degrees. The post has stirred the internet, sparking a debate on Twitter.

A Twitter account named Dr.D G Chaiwala shared a post of partner preference, which mentioned bride demanding groom with specific degrees, "MBA, MTech, MS, PGDM." If the person has an engineering degree, then it should be from IIT: Bombay, Kharagpur, Madras, Kanpur, Delhi, Roorkee, Guwahati NIT: Calicut, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Jalandhar, Trichi, Suratkal, Warangal. IIIT Hyderabad, Allahabad, Delhi, Bangalore. IISc Bangalore, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, DTU, NSIT, Jadavpur, University (Calcutta). For the man who has pursued an MBA degree, he should be qualified from IIM: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, Lucknow, and Kozhikode. FMS, IIFT, ISB, JBIMS, MDI, NITIE, SP Jain, SJMSOM, and XLRI.

The post further stated, the wage should not be less than 30 LPA, and the potential suitor must work in the corporate sector. The groom's height should range from 5'7" to 6', according to the profile. The potential suitor's family should be small, with no more than two siblings. According to the profile, families with more education would be given preference.

The ad went viral on social media and sparked a debate. One user wrote, "I doubt, she is a weirdo with some very high expectations,neeeds a reality check big time." Another user wrote, "Completely fine...Everyone is free to make their own choices." A third user commented, "Not looking for life partner, looking for money machine with backup." A user also wrote, "It's a modern day Dowry system for Girls and no one talks about it."

While a few people claimed that the bride is extremely demanding, others said it's her right to choose the partner the way she wants.

