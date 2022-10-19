'Thank you for the magic,' says Alia Bhatt penning heartfelt note on completing 10 years in Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt note on completing 10 years in Bollywood

Alia Bhatt made her debut ten years ago on this day with Student Of The Year. The actress, along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, impressed the fans with her performance and gave back-to-back blockbusters in her decade-long career. On Wednesday, as fans flooded social media to celebrate 10 years of Alia Bhatt in Bollywood, the actress also expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post. She shared a gorgeous photo of her herself and said that she will keep working hard.

"10 years today.... and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic.... love love and only love."

Alia Bhatt also re-shared many posts that her fans posted on social media in her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, marking 10 years of 'Student Of The Year' and 10 years of Alia, Varun and Sidharth in Bollywood, film's director Karan Johar, who launched them, took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.

"SOTY started of as me making a 'holiday film'.... A film that certainly wasn't intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young , fun and entertaining ... what I didn't realise then that this film would give me so much more than memories or a commercial success ... would give so much more than a film in my directorial archives... this film gave me three of my most defining relationships ... Sid, Varun and Alia went on to become my family," he wrote.

Sharing about how he found a family in Alia, Varun and Sidharth through the film, Karan added, ".....besides my mom they are the three people I think I talk to every single day.... I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own ...but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them... I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA( yes yes I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )... I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ..... love you to the moon and back ...."

In another post, Karan shared a string of his images captured with Alia, Varun and Sidharth over the years. He also dropped a heartfelt note in his second post.

In the note, he praised the actors by calling them "Shershaahs of goodness and talent." "Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It's no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you," he added.

Varun and Alia reacted to Karan's post with red heart emojis.

On the other hand, to treat his fans, Varun Dhawan shared the trailer of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya on Wednesday. Check out-

