Bihar Teacher Recruitment: Massive crowd in trains and buses, students forced to stay at railway platforms

Bihar Teacher Recruitment: The written exam for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 is to be conducted from August 24 to 26. This resulted in a huge crowd in trains, buses and hotels being jampacked as over 8.15 lakh students are to appear for the exam. Students, who are travelling in overcrowded trains, took to social media platforms to criticise "the improper arrangements and lack of hospitality" as they are forced to stay at railway platforms.

As per the report, the BPSC Teacher recruitment examination is being held for 1,70,461 posts. The exam will be held in two shifts in the span of three days. The reporting time for students to be appeared in morning shifts is 7:30 AM and for the afternoon shifts students will have to report at 1 PM at the examination center.

BPSC has also issued a notification to clarify the centre details of candidates whose exam is to be held on August 25 and 26 in Patna district. As per the official release, the complete address of the exam centre code: PAT8174 is; Patna Convent, South of Bhupatipur, Mirthapur Bus Stand, West Pamakrishna Nagar, Patna-800027

Earlier on August 22, the Commission released exam day guidelines for students guiding them to report at the examination centre on time to avoid last minute rush. Candidates are not allowed to carry any stationary item other than a black/blue ball point pen. Any kind of electronic devices, calculators, smart watches or any other gadget is strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

