'Bhaaglo beta': Priest asks bride-groom to run during 'pheras' at 3 am. Watch viral video

Big fat weddings are back with a bang! After covid, the much-elaborated wedding affairs with many rituals and festivities are here. The number of rituals associated with weddings can be tiring, not just for the bride and groom, but also for the priest and this viral video is the proof. A priest officiating the wedding seems to either be sleepy or tired at 3 am, as he chants mantras for the 'phera' ceremony.

Viral Wedding Video:

During the 'saath phera' ritual, this priest triggered laughter among guests as well as the bride and the groom as he asked them to run. The clip showing the same has gone viral and netizens are left in splits, hearing the priest say 'Bhaaglo beta.'

The video shared by Instagram user Gaurvi shows the bride, in a red lehenga, and the groom, in sherwani, taking the pheras. While reciting mantras, the priest says, "Bhaglo beta bhaglo (run, run)". The caption on the viral clip read, "When its 3 am already and panditji be like-‘bhaglo beta bhaglo’." Take a look

Well, the joke doesn't end here, in another clip shared by Gaurvi, the priest cracked another joke as he is heard asking the groom to look at the face of the bride while performing a ritual. "Beta muh dekh ke aao," the priest said. To this the groom said, Panditji muh dekhte huye aya hun." In a third clip, the priest’s remark on photographers, "inke camera mai ghus ja bhai", made everyone laugh. Take a look

Netizens reactions:

Reacting to priest's hilarious punches, a user wrote, "he is the same panditji who make celebrities laugh during there wedding." Another said, "Pandit ji k dialogue mst h." A third comment read, "Mannnn, one thing which has to be noticed is that, ki ye panditji bde lit hain!"