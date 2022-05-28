Bermuda Triangle-bound cruise offers full refund to passengers if ship disappears

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing a cruise ship

A US-based travel agency is promising return to its passengers who go on Bermuda Triangle cruise

The most recent case of disappearance in Bermuda Triangle dates back to May 2017

The Bermuda Triangle or the Devil's Triangle has been an urban legend for decades. Many conspiracy theories have been swirling around this mysterious place ever since five United States Navy planes vanished mid-flight on December 5, 1945. A sixth - sent to find out what happened - also disappeared. Over the years there have been dozens of reported disappearances - planes and ships - few, if any, of which have been satisfactorily explained.

Amid such a mystery, a US-based company is advertising a Bermuda-triangle cruise and the USP of it is that if the cruise disappears, a full refund will be made. The Ancient Mysteries Cruise wrote on its website: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100 percent return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."

Passengers on this cruise will undertake a journey to the Atlantic Ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner heading from New York to Bermuda in March 2023. As per the advertisement, passengers will enjoy an 'exclusive twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise' on a 'glass-bottom boat with talks and Q&As'. Each cabin on the ship costs around £1,450 or Rs 1.42 lakh.

The Bermuda triangle is not a mystery without reason. The most recent disappearance cases include one in May 2017, when a private plane flying 24,000 feet above sea level vanished from radar and radio contact. Some wreckage of the plane was later recovered. In other cases, however, there was no wreckage found.

Some theories on the internet attribute the disappearances to supernatural and paranormal causes. Yet others believe aliens are responsible for the disappearances.