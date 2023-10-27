WATCH: Bengaluru Metro faces Mumbai local-style overcrowding woes | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB (X) Bengaluru Metro train faces overcrowding

Bengaluru Metro: The metro train system of Bengaluru takes full limelight in a recent viral video on social media. It revealed scenes reminiscent of Mumbai's local trains during peak hours. The six-second clip clearly captures the alarming reality of overcrowding within Bengaluru's public transportation network.

This highlighted the challenges faced by commuters on a daily basis in a city like Bengaluru.

The viral video has ignited several discussions and comparisons on social media platforms which has garnered significant attention since its upload on X (formerly known as twitter).

"Bangalore guys used to laugh at Mumbai locals until they got their own public transport," the caption of the video read.

The video showcased women trying to enter into train compartments with a sizeable number still waiting outside the gates knowing they cannot take the metro in front of them. The viral video was recorded by one of the commuters.

The funny conversation between Mumbai and Bengaluru residents about their respective public transport quality actually reveals a fundamental truth that the locals of both cities have yet to see relevant improvements in public infrastructure.

Commuting in Bengaluru, popularly known as the 'Silicon Valley of India,' has become a punishing experience. Not just metros, the traffic jams on a day-to-day basis is a nightmare for commuters with hundreds getting stuck for hours in jams. The city, known for its innovation and tech prowess, grapples with an aging and overburdened public transportation system.

