Apartments in world's 'thinnest skyscraper' up for grabs at Rs 56 crore a piece, see pics

Steinway Tower in Manhattan, USA has been declared the world's 'skinniest skyscraper', a tag which it has earned because of its slender shape. The final touches on the building are underway and the apartments are ready for possession.

The Steinway Tower is tall, reaching 435 metres, and very thin, with a mere 17.5-metre width. There is only one residence per floor. The height-to-width ratio is 24:1, meaning it's considered the world's thinnest supertall skyscraper. It's also the second tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. If you are wondering how it compares with the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest building? BurjKhalifa's width is 45 metres.

The Steinway Tower is located on Billionaires' Row in Midtown Manhattan and has been under construction for some time. Plans were first announced in 2013 and the project broke ground the next year. The construction was stalled, with financial reasons being cited in 2017, as per nationalnews.com. There are 60 apartments in total in the tower. There's a triplex penthouse at the top. These range in price from USD 7.5 million (Rs 56.94 crore) for a studio to USD 66 million (Rs 501.12 crore) for a penthouse, according to property listings.

The tapered building draws inspiration from New York's Art Deco era. Glass walls face Central Park on one side and Lower Manhattan on the other. It's filled with luxury amenities such as a 25-metre swimming pool and a private dining room. A double-height fitness centre also features a terrace.

Given its features, the Steinway Tower may soon feature on the list of the world's most famous skyscrapers. In February 2022, reports of ice falling from both towers made headlines after severe weather hit the city.