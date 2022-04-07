Allu Arjun's viral Pushpa dialogue on Board exam answer sheet, student writes, 'Apun likhega nahi...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALLUARJUNONLINE A still from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise

Ever since Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has hit the screens, its songs and dialogues have gone crazy viral. Fans are still not over the memes and Instagram reels on the Srivalli and O Antava songs and the film's popular dialogue, "Jhukega nahi..." and a recent case proves that the impact of this movie on the Indian audience has been absolutely insane.

A class X student writing their board exam wrote Pushpa's dialogue on the answer sheet. He scribbled his version of 'jhukega nahi...' dialogue and wrote on the first page, "Pushpa, Pushpa raz. Apun likhega nahi sala'. Needless to say that the image of the answer sheet of this student when shared on social media has gone viral, leaving the internet in splits over the courage and humour they have shown.

Many fans of Allu Arjun tagged the actor in the comments section and hailed him for making this dialogue a trend. Some said that it was not a Board exam answer sheet and it was a random social media post in praise of Pushpa. Genuine or not, Allu Arjun's Pushpa has been a rage since release and there is no debating its merits and success.

Pushpa has been planned in two parts. Allu Arjun, who was seen as a sandalwood smuggler in 'Pushpa', will be seen in a more intense role in Pushpa: The Rule. Sukumar helms the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Muthamsetty Media. Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise, musician Devi Shri Prasad is said to have composed three songs for the much-awaited sequel. It is reported that DSP has already composed three songs for the upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule or Pushpa 2.