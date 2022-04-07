Alien and human sexual encounter left a woman pregnant? Secret documents reveal shocking details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing a pregnant woman

In a claim that may seem bizarre, proof of aliens having a sexual encounter with humans has been found in papers that have been obtained by The Sun from the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) as part of a Freedom of Information request. The report is titled Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues. It investigates injuries to “human observers by anomalous advanced aerospace systems”.

The report was part of over 1,500 pages of DIA documents related to the Pentagon's secretive UFO programme, the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP) that was obtained by The Sun. AATIP was a secretive Pentagon programme that ran between 2007 and 2012 to study UFOs. It was outed by former intelligence official turned whistleblower Luis Elizondo, who headed up the programme, back in 2017, as per the website.

As per a report, the study investigates the health impact on humans who have had paranormal experiences. The document features a “useful database” that listed the biological effects of UFO sightings on humans and their frequency, compiled by US-based civilian research agency MUFON (Mutual UFO Network).

This includes bizarre occurrences such as “apparent abduction”, “unaccounted for pregnancy”, sexual encounters, the experience of telepathy and perceived teleportation. As per the report, the study found out that till now five instances of sexual encounters between aliens and humans have been found, which has led to the aforementioned 'unaccounted pregnancy'.

The report said it had 42 cases from medical files and 300 similar "unpublished" cases where humans had been injured after "anomalous" encounters.