Woman in Kyiv plants flowers hoping Russia-Ukraine war ends soon | WATCH

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been on for over a month now. As Russian forces continue to invade and occupy Ukraine territories, millions have been displaced and taken refuge in neighbouring countries. Some Ukrainians have taken up arms to defend their motherland and others have been holed up inside underground shelters so as to protect themselves from the onslaught of the Russian forces and continued bombing of the cities.

In the midst of the destruction and loss of lives in Ukraine, several videos and pics are viral on social media that showcase the resilience and optimism of the natives. In one such clip, a woman in Kyiv is seen planting flowers as the Spring season is about to set in. This heartwarming video is being seen as a sign of hope in the midst of growing tensions.

Richard Gaisford, Chief Correspondent, Good Morning Britain, shared a video of a woman planting flowers in Kyiv. She is hopeful that things are going to get better. “’War is war, but flowers still need to be planted’ - the view of a Kyiv city gardener, bringing spring colour to the city. She’s hopeful that conflict will be over soon and wants the capital looking beautiful again,” Gaisford wrote sharing the video.

Once the war is over, the blooming of flowers will herald the beginning of newer and hopefully more peaceful and better times.

Inn the ongoing war, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India encourages talks between Ukraine and Russia. He added that the ground situation calls for urgent humanitarian relief. India has already provided 90 tonnes of relief material and that too in the middle of an evacuation exercise. Moreover, India will work with the international community and partner countries to mitigate the economic hardships that are resulting from this conflict.