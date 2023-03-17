Anand Mahindra shares video of man sings Kesariya in 5 different languages. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIA TWITTER Man sings Kesariya in 5 different languages

Trending News: A video of a Sikh man singing the popular song "Kesariya" from the film "Brahmastra" in five different languages has gone viral on social media. The man, identified as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, is seen effortlessly shifting from Malayalam to Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi while maintaining the rhythm and tunes like a pro. He not only impresses viewers with his heart-melting voice, but also with his ability to ace the accent of each language.

The video was first shared on Twitter by a user who highlighted the "Incredible India" by captioning it as "A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi." Industrialist Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, retweeted the video, saying that it is what a united India sounds like. “Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like,” the business tycoon wrote.

Watch the viral video of man singing Kesariya in 5 different languages here:

The video has received over 283k views and 12k likes. Thousands of users have praised Kalsi's singing, with many complimenting his smooth pronunciation and ability to switch languages effortlessly. Some even claimed that his rendition of the song in southern languages sounded more melodious than in Hindi. “Emotionally moving...I understand all these languages, so even more touching, love unifies all languages, just we need to need open our hearts, deep it is,” a user commented. “Superb, excellent voice and command. Great, he is singing in multiple languages in a fantastic way,” another user wrote.

ALSO READ:

Students of US school made to write 'sexual fantasy' assignment, parents outraged

Akasa Air airhostess’ comfy uniform with sneakers goes viral. Airline reacts to post

BTS Jimin and J-Hope dance to Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye in new fan edit video. Watch

Read More Trending News