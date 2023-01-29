Anand Mahindra shares video of 'futuristic mobility machine' that could aid NDRF in rescue ops | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANANDMAHINDRA A screengrab from the video shared by Anand Mahindra of the jet suit that aids in flying.

Anand Mahindra, a businessman who is followed by many on Twitter, often shares content aimed at entertaining as well as educating users. On Saturday, Mahindra shared a video of a 'futuristic mobility machine' - a jet suit. Quoting the NDRF, Mahindra said that the device could aid Disaster Response Force in its rescue operations.

The video shared by Mr Mahindra on Twitter shows a person making use of 'jet suit' to get from the ground to a hilly terrain easily. The suit comprises of a jet engine with controllers attached to his hands. The human flight experience took place at the Lake District of United Kingdom.

"Another futuristic mobility machine which won't soon be a mass commuting device but will have powerful niche applications. The Jetsuit could transform rescue ops. Would like to see it deployed by @NDRFHQ," Anand Mahindra captioned the post.

The video was originally shared by Machine Pix. According to the Twitter handle 'Machine Pix,' 'Jet Suit Paramedic' is a project of 'collaboration between Gravity Industries and the Great North Air Ambulance Service' and has 'resulted in an unparalleled test of human flight, pushing the boundaries of emergency response.'

