What is #SilhouetteChallenge trending on social media? Why you should strictly avoid?

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANNABEE_11 What is #SilhouetteChallenge trending on social media?

The Tik Tok Silhouette Challenge (#SilhouetteChallenge) is going insanely popular on social media lately. In this, people have been sharing their videos dancing or posing provocatively as a silhouette with a red filter obfuscating their bodies. They begin with fully clothed to a remix of Paul Anka's classic song "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" and then drop their clothes to Doja Cat's Streets playing with a red filter. In no time, the videos shared amassed millions of likes and shares. Like every other social media challenge, netizens believed that it would be a fun game and participated in the challenge until its horrible side popped up.

What is wrong with the Silhouette Challenge?

The #SilhouetteChallenge began as a form of body positivity or empowerment to make everyone feel loved and confident about themselves and their bodies. Not just fans, but celebrities like Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor and others also participated in the challenge and shared their viral videos. However, soon after the trend ruled the headlines, tutorials of how to remove the red filter started doing rounds on the internet. Creeps found a way to edit the videos and are sharing them with others.

Women and social media creators are now warning everyone against the Silhouette Challenge. After editing, while the videos cannot go back to the original but can reveal more details. Netizens have also been bashing YouTbe for hosting such tutorials that teach how to remove the red silhouette in the videos. Calling it a case of huge consent violation, netizens have demanded the video streaming platform to remove the tutorials.