Image Source : PTI What is sonic boom Conversations go Viral After mysterious Loud Sound in Bengaluru:Sonic Boom, aliens, cyclone? Netizens in a tizzy after mysterious loud sound in Bengaluru goes viral

Was it a Sonic Boom sound that nearly caused a meltdown on Twitter. Locals in Bengaluru heard a loud mysterious sound on Wednesday after which speculations were rife among the Twitterati that the 'sonic boom'-like sound was due to a fighter jet. However, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) rejected the reports, saying it had nothing do to with the mysterious sound.

What is a Sonic Boom

NASA says "a sonic boom is a thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other type of aerospace vehicle flies overhead faster than the speed of sound," says nasa.gov.

Netizens have been posting memes and their analysis which are hilarious on social media. The loud sound was heard in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, at nearly 1:45 PM. While some residents said they heard a ‘boom,’ and a ‘thunderous noise,’ others felt their homes shaking and windows rattling for as long as five seconds. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has clarified out that they had anything to do with the mysterious bang heard in Bengaluru and rejected sonic boom theory. Locals said they earlier thought it to be an earthquake.

Sonic Boom conversations on Twitter

One user sent a sound file to be analysed saying "Anyone captured the massive sound heard about 20 minutes back all over #Bangalore? If so, send across the sound file - the spectral signature should look something like this for a #sonicboom"

Some say they hid inside their house

The sound was heard as far as Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Police are yet to ascertain the source of the noise that has unnerved the city residents.

Some talk about aliens coming

Photoshop wizard who goes by the handle of Atheist Krishna on Twitter had his two cents on this. He said," Nobody know what happened in #Bangalore. This is my theory." "Aliens came to see IPL match & when they didn't see anyone playing they got pissed".

Bengaluru loud sound was likely a Cyclonic Effect

Natural disaster team told India TV that the sound is likely an effect of a heavy vacuum created and sudden entry of cyclonic wind, created by Amphan between hot and cold air which had happened last year as well.

India TV reporter T Raghavan informed, "No its not because of #sonicboom. Natural disaster team says it is the likely effect of heavy vacuum created and sudden entry of Cyclonic wind (created by #Amphan between hot and cold airs which has happened last year also ).

