What was the mysterious loud 'boom' in Bengaluru? Here is what we know so far

A loud "boom" thumped Bengaluru on Wednesday, throwing residents in panic. Some believed it to be an earthquake while others circulated bizarre theories. People took to social media to express what they encountered. Some of those who heard the thunderous bang felt their homes shaking and windows rattling for a few seconds. The noise was heard in Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout in Bengaluru. However, it was clarified that no damage was reported in the city so far. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner also asked the Air Force Control Room to check if it was a flight.

Bengaluru loud boom: What we know so far

Not an earthquake

Even as the incident create flutter about the noise being an earthquake, scientists from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Center (KSNDMC) confirmed that the loud sound was not related to an earthquake. A scientific officer working with the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre told India TV that the sound was not due to any seismic movements. "We have monitored the seismometers in the area and everything seems fine. Therefore we can say affirmatively that the sound was not due to an earthquake," Jagdish said.

Not a sonic boom

Some thought that the sound was a sonic boom. However, it was not. A sonic boom is a sound linked with the shock wave that is produced by an aircraft or other object flying faster than the speed of sound. It produces enormous amounts of sound energy and sounds like an explosion or thunderclap.

Likely a cyclonic effect

Natural disaster team told India TV that the sound is likely an effect of a heavy vacuum created and sudden entry of cyclonic wind, created by Amphan between hot and cold air which had happened last year as well.

No its not because of #sonicboom.

