Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IDIOTFRUSTRATED Ranveer Singh’s dramatic Gucci photoshoot becomes fodder for hilarious memes on Twitter

Actor Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm as he shared pictures of his latest quirk style that draws inspiration from Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele's signature long hair, chunky jewelry, and signature red hat. He added Italian flamboyance to his by-now-familiar bizarre fashion sense in these latest photos.

Ranveer uploaded three back-to-back pictures donning a shiny sky-blue tracksuit and a huge gold necklace around his neck. He wears his hair long and sports oversized tinted glasses for the photo-op that has been shot indoors.

Ranveer Singh is known for breaking stereotypes with androgynous fashion experiments. The first picture is snapped near a bunker bed. While the second one has Ranveer in a Gucci monogram trench coat placed stylishly on his shoulder, as he holds a Black Jackie bag against a vintage mirror. The third picture is captured in front of an old elevator.

"Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961," Ranveer Singh captioned.

The pictures caught the attention of netizens and here began a massive meme fest on Twitter. His name started to dominate trends on Twitter in India.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here: