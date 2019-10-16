Rahul Gandhi's 'khatam' statement at a rally is a fodder for online memes. Sample these

Rahul Gandhi's exact words were: "Khattam. Bye bye. Tata. Good-bye, gaya."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has had the internet obsessing over him -- yet again. This time, owing to a certain part of his speech he delivered during an election rally in Mumbai on October 13.

It so happened that the Gandhi scion mouthed, "Khatam," adding, "bye-bye, tata, good-bye, gaya." He was alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India'.

Phir kya thha..! The statement became a fodder for memes online, and people drew parallels with real life situations.

For the unversed, Rahul Gandhi's exact words were: "Narendra Modi aaye thhe, kahe thhe Make In India. Make In China ko hum Make In India mein badalna chahte hain. Bohat achchhi baat boli. Ho gaya Make In India? Aap jaayiye Pune jaayiye. Kisi bhi factory mein chale jaayiye, poochhiye, Make In India kaisa chal raha hai. Khattam. Bye bye. Tata. Good-bye, gaya."

Maharashtra assembly will go to the polls on October 21, and the results will be declared on October 24.