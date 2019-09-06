BanNetflixInIndia trends on Twitter Here's why

Twitter users slam Netflix for its alleged anti-Hindu and anti-India content

#BanNetflixInIndia is trending on Twitter with over 32 thousand tweets on the hashtag. OTT giant Netflix is being accused of promoting anti-Hindu and anti-India content on its platform

Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT cell had even filed a police complaint against Netflix for defaming Hindus and India globally. Solanki in his complaint suggests that shows like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, and acts of Comedian Hasan Minhaz on Netflix have hurt sentiments of Hindus hence he seeks a complete ban on the OTT giant.

Support has been pouring in o twitter. The people supporting this trend suggest that Netflix, though its content has been trying to defame the name of the Hindu religion and the country

In view of how @netflixindia is spreading Hinduphobia & also showing our Indian Army & India in bad light, we appeal Indian Govt to ban such content providers.



Shri @PrakashJavdekar ji, we request you to please look into this.



Ref : https://t.co/EkpBCoDWDi



#BanNetflixInIndia pic.twitter.com/lfY9yWbHPk — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) September 6, 2019

.

.@NetflixIndia released a trailer of its show Leila which was set to premiere on the 14th of June. The show appears to depict a dystopian future where Hindu nationalists have managed to capture the machinery of the state.



#BanNetflixInIndia pic.twitter.com/uhS8EfCdru — Ravi Shankar (@RaviSha45067660) September 6, 2019

Netflix is Anti-Hindu as well Anti-India.

showing Hindufobic series.

If Terror has no Religion, then why Netflix links terror to Hinduism !

Censor Board & Govt must take action and... #BanNetFlixInindia @prasoonjoshi_ @PrakashJavdekar @MIB_India@hindustanse @HinduJagrutiOrg pic.twitter.com/iEWqPOMfOt — 🚩 Ramesh Shinde 🇮🇳 (@Ramesh_hjs) September 6, 2019

Earlier BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden had slammed the makers of Sacred Games 2 for hurting his religious sentiment. Sirsa was referring to a scene from the web series on Netflix, where the character of Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan throws away his Kada. Sirsa had Tweeted 'I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI'