Friday, September 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. #BanNetflixInIndia trends on Twitter Here's why

#BanNetflixInIndia trends on Twitter Here's why

#BanNetflixinIndia has been trending on Twitter. Netflix is being slammed for its content and Twitter users are accusing it of defaming Hindus and India globally

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2019 13:10 IST
Representative News Image

Twitter users slam Netflix for its alleged anti-Hindu and anti-India content

#BanNetflixInIndia is trending on Twitter with over 32 thousand tweets on the hashtag. OTT giant Netflix is being accused of promoting anti-Hindu and anti-India content on its platform

Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT cell had even filed a police complaint against Netflix for defaming Hindus and India globally. Solanki in his complaint suggests that shows like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, and acts of Comedian Hasan Minhaz on Netflix have hurt sentiments of Hindus hence he seeks a complete ban on the OTT giant.

Support has been pouring in o twitter. The people supporting this trend suggest that Netflix, though its content has been trying to defame the name of the Hindu religion and the country

.

Earlier BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden had slammed the makers of Sacred Games 2 for hurting his religious sentiment. Sirsa was referring to a scene from the web series on Netflix, where the character of Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan throws away his Kada. Sirsa had Tweeted 'I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberatly puts this scene in #SacredGamesS2 where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in sea! A KADA is not an ordinary ornament. It’s the pride of Sikhs & a blessing of Guru Sahib @NetflixIndia @ANI'

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  