Sydney woman wins $50 MILLION with her FIRST Lotto ticket. Her reaction is epic

Jackpot! Sydney woman gets lucky in lottery, wins USD 50 Million

This Sydney woman never would have thought that a casual lottery ticket purchase will win her USD 50MILLION. She was on a holiday and this was the first time se had ever purchased a Lotto ticket. However, the money won't stop her from working, she insists she won't stop working.

She had purchased the ticket while holidaying in the Sussex Inlet, Shoalhaven, over the weekend. The woman, who hails from North Sydney, found out two days after the July 7 draw that she had won the prize.

Talking to media, this Australian woman said she "just bought it for fun".

She checked her numbers when a friend mentioned which agency had sold the winning ticket.

First ticket she ever bought! Outstanding luck! https://t.co/bamijwo6rZ — Oz Lotto Genius (@ozlottogenius) July 9, 2020

