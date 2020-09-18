Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX Something good in 2020! As IPL 2020 begins, fans of CSK & MI share memes, videos to cheer up the teams

The wait for IPL 2020 is finally over. After months of delay due to COVID-19, the new season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19. The first match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. At 7:30 PM IST, the replay of last year's final will begin which will be followed by the CSK vs MI match. Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, ahead of the mega sports event shared several pictures of all decked up stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi where the tournament will take place. There is a lot of excitement amongst the fans which is quite evident from the social media posts. Twitter is trending with a lot of hashtags including #IPL2020, #CSKVSMI, #WelcomeBackDhoni etc and fans are posting hilarious memes, videos, and even their predictions a day before the big day.

What are you waiting for? Have a look at what's up with Twitterverse today:

3 more days to go!



What a spectacular and breathtaking view from the stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



United Arab Emirates looks all set to host the most awaited tournament of the year #IPL2020. The world is ready, so are we! @IPL @BCCI @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS pic.twitter.com/L3mE65arFH — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 16, 2020

Can’t wait to see this man again on ground after 1 year ❤️😍🥺 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/SoT8qqWlAx — Anonymous Bing 😪😪 (@samajhgyehoge) September 18, 2020

CSK team making a strategy before the match starts : pic.twitter.com/foxVYhXvbz — Dhawan Cricketer (@DhawanCricketr) September 16, 2020

Me : CSK or MI?



She : RCB



Me : Wow Ee sala cup namde

Inner Me : pic.twitter.com/VzrrhmYVFN — 🆂🅰🆃🆅🅸 🅵🅰🅸🅻 (@HiTechHumour) September 17, 2020

