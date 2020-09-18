Something good in 2020! As IPL 2020 begins, fans of CSK & MI share memes, videos to cheer up the teams

The wait for IPL 2020 is finally over. After months of delay due to COVID-19, the new season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19. The first match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. At 7:30 PM IST, the replay of last year's final will begin which will be followed by the CSK vs MI match. Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, ahead of the mega sports event shared several pictures of all decked up stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi where the tournament will take place. There is a lot of excitement amongst the fans which is quite evident from the social media posts. Twitter is trending with a lot of hashtags including #IPL2020, #CSKVSMI, #WelcomeBackDhoni etc and fans are posting hilarious memes, videos, and even their predictions a day before the big day.
What are you waiting for? Have a look at what's up with Twitterverse today:
3 more days to go!— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 16, 2020
What a spectacular and breathtaking view from the stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
United Arab Emirates looks all set to host the most awaited tournament of the year #IPL2020. The world is ready, so are we! @IPL @BCCI @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS pic.twitter.com/L3mE65arFH
Finally something good happening in 2020🧡😍#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/rhCyTZyy0C— Subham Das🇮🇳 (@cskian_siv) September 18, 2020
I day to go... #Dream11IPL #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/LhKahOf0CQ— THALA-dina❤️வலிமை (@imDina007) September 18, 2020
Everytime #CSKvsMI exists— अनमोल 🙏 (@the_saffronist_) September 18, 2020
Fans from each side : pic.twitter.com/ORWPa1LtCJ
Can’t wait to see this man again on ground after 1 year ❤️😍🥺 #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/SoT8qqWlAx— Anonymous Bing 😪😪 (@samajhgyehoge) September 18, 2020
It's that time of the year! 🌚 #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/QI1XdWO3Gi— shruthi (@legbeforejimmy) September 16, 2020
Waiting for 19th September be like #IPL2020 😕😝😝 pic.twitter.com/3jVqk3KVn4— Sarcasmer (@iamjayant_verma) September 16, 2020
CSK team making a strategy before the match starts : pic.twitter.com/foxVYhXvbz— Dhawan Cricketer (@DhawanCricketr) September 16, 2020
Me : CSK or MI?— 🆂🅰🆃🆅🅸 🅵🅰🅸🅻 (@HiTechHumour) September 17, 2020
She : RCB
Me : Wow Ee sala cup namde
Inner Me : pic.twitter.com/VzrrhmYVFN
*Indian Premier League Exits*#CSK in playoffs : pic.twitter.com/e5LMGG0tGG— DEPRESSED HUMOUR (@Rishiicasm) September 17, 2020
Story of every #MIvCSK #IPL Final.#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/dsyUXFIkQd— MI (@_boom93) September 16, 2020
Fixed it 🙂 https://t.co/8l7dxvDh4Y pic.twitter.com/iuHuXhHxap— स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर 😎 (@explorerhoon) September 16, 2020
Me to myself waiting for the #IPL2020 : pic.twitter.com/kf0bSHD1cs— Abhilekh (@pandey__ghij) September 13, 2020
September 15, 2020
