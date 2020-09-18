Indian T20 League
Something good in 2020! As IPL 2020 begins, fans of CSK & MI share memes, videos to cheer up the teams

The first match of IPL 2020 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on September 19. There is a lot of excitement amongst the fans which is quite evident from the social media posts. Twitter is trending with a lot of hashtags including #IPL2020, #CSKVSMI, #WelcomeBackDhoni etc and fans are posting hilarious memes, videos, and even their predictions a day before the big day.

New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2020 20:21 IST
The wait for IPL 2020 is finally over. After months of delay due to COVID-19, the new season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19. The first match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. At 7:30 PM IST, the replay of last year's final will begin which will be followed by the CSK vs MI match. Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, ahead of the mega sports event shared several pictures of all decked up stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi where the tournament will take place. There is a lot of excitement amongst the fans which is quite evident from the social media posts. Twitter is trending with a lot of hashtags including #IPL2020, #CSKVSMI, #WelcomeBackDhoni etc and fans are posting hilarious memes, videos, and even their predictions a day before the big day.

What are you waiting for? Have a look at what's up with Twitterverse today:

