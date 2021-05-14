Girl from Love You Zindagi viral video dies due to Covid, Sonu Sood says 'Life is so unfair'

Image Source : TWITTER/@DRMONIKA_LANGEH Girl from Love You Zindagi viral video dies due to Covid

The country is reeling from the second wave of Coronavirus. People are struggling for beds in hospitals and hanging on to every little hope for a better tomorrow. Recently a video had gone viral on the internet in which a covid patient was seen enjoying SRK-Alia Bhatt's film's song Love You Zindagi. People lauded her courage and willpower. However, the doctor who had shared the viral video has now informed that the 30-year-old girl lost her battle with covid. She died in the hospital on Thursday.

Dr. Monika Langeh tweeted, "I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul.. Om shanti... please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss." Actor Sonu Sood also mourned her demise. He said, "So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase."

Earlier on May 10, the doctor had shared the video of the girl and revealed that she had not git an ICU bed and is surviving in a Covid ward. She also informed that her condition is not stable. She tweeted, "She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get ICU bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since the last 10 days. She is on NIVsupport, received remedesvir, plasma therapy etc. She is a strong girl with strong willpower asked me to play some music & I allowed her. Lesson: "Never lose the Hope"" In the video, the girl is seen enjoying Alia Bhatt's song 'Love You Zindagi.'

The girl's video was liked by the netizens who lauded her courage and willpower.