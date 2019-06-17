Blue lobster lands up at Massachusetts Restaurant

An extremely rare blue lobster lands up at the Massachusetts seafood restaurant. The lobster landed in a shipment last week, as told by Nathan Nickerson III, the owner of Arnold's Lobster and Clam Bar in Eastham. He could not believe the existence of the blue lobster in the shipment. He said, "I said, 'I think we have something special here.' I couldn't believe the color," Mr Nickerson told CNN. "Everyone was circling around it, just wondering, 'How did this happen?'"

As per the reports, the blue lobsters are extremely rare. They have a unique colour which is caused by a genetic defect. According to Fox News, it was revealed that only one in about 2 million lobsters is born with a blue coloration. Arnold's Lobster and Clam Bar shared two pictures of the blue lobster on Facebook. This lead to the encouragment in the customers to stop at the restaurant and see it.

The pictures of the blue lobster have gone viral online, leading to the tons of comments.

With the unique colour of the lobster, it has also escaped becoming part of the menu. Now, the restaurant has planned to donate it to an aquarium after it has been displayed there for a few days.

Mr Nickerson said to CNN, "I'd like to give the blue lobster to the St Louis aquarium out of respect to the St Louis Blues, who won the championship, to show that Bruins fans have class."

"We want this lobster to stay alive and stay safe."