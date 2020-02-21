A Bengaluru street vendor serves ice-cream dosa. And we cannot breathe

While Mahindra loved it, most of the reactions to the video have been to the tune of "ewwww".

Twitterverse is divided yet again -- this time over a bizarre food combination -- ice-cream dosa **as if we had relished the hell called chocolate dosa**. A video of a street vendor selling dosa filled with ice-cream inside has gone viral, and people have since not been able to take it easy.

It so happened that business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter saying, “Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation.” The video showed a cook plastering ice-cream over the dosa batter.

The vendor, Manjunath, then served it with scoops of ice-cream and chocolate syrup on top.

Not a fan of ice cream dosas, but full marks to this gentleman’s inventiveness. In fact Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation. All the product design teams in our Group should regularly visit vendors & draw inspiration from them! #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/G65jg70Oq5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2020

While Mahindra loved it, most of the reactions to the video have been to the tune of "ewwww".

A few said the recipe was worth trying, comparing it to waffles, while others termed it as “blasphemy”.

This is disrespect to dosa period. — Prashant (@ekDoTeen4) February 20, 2020

Such rude behaviour wd Dosa( on of best cuisine in world) should b punished 😡 — Nikhil Pathak (@nikhengr) February 20, 2020

Sacrilege of Dosa and Idli. There are ppl who ruin classics and then there are those who eat it 🤯🤯🤯🤯



Dose kaa itna apmaan 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/guwxMFBjc3 — Nidhi Sharma (@pedestrianwoman) February 20, 2020

What do you think?