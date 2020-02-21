A Bengaluru street vendor serves ice-cream dosa. And we cannot breathe

Friday, February 21, 2020
     
Twitterverse is divided yet again -- this time over a bizarre food combination -- ice-cream dosa **as if we had relished the hell called chocolate dosa**.

New Delhi Published on: February 21, 2020 16:43 IST
While Mahindra loved it, most of the reactions to the video have been to the tune of "ewwww".

Twitterverse is divided yet again -- this time over a bizarre food combination -- ice-cream dosa **as if we had relished the hell called chocolate dosa**. A video of a street vendor selling dosa filled with ice-cream inside has gone viral, and people have since not been able to take it easy.

It so happened that business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video on Twitter saying, “Indian street vendors are an inexhaustible source of innovation.” The video showed a cook plastering ice-cream over the dosa batter. 

The vendor, Manjunath, then served it with scoops of ice-cream and chocolate syrup on top.

While Mahindra loved it, most of the reactions to the video have been to the tune of "ewwww".

A few said the recipe was worth trying, comparing it to waffles, while others termed it as “blasphemy”.

What do you think?

