Alia Bhatt's latest bridal ad sparks debate: Boycott Manyavar trends

Actor Alia Bhatt's latest bridal ad has left Twitter divided after she questioned 'kanyadaan.' She asked why girls are called 'paraya dhan' and are termed as a thing to be donated in marriage. She also suggested a new term 'kanyamaan,' stating that kanyadaan is misogynistic. While many Twitter users liked the new idea and praised the actress as well as the makers for questioning the age-old practice, others weren't impressed and attacked it for being 'woke feminism'. Many also attacked Manyavar for misinterpreting Hindu traditions.

In the advertisement, Alia Bhatt is seen sitting on a mandap and mentioning what each of her family members think about her and her marriage. In her internal monologue, she questions why she is called the 'other' and a temporary p[art of her family. She asks, "Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan." At the end of the ad, the groom's mother suggests to give the groom away just like the bride's parents.

Reacting to the ad, a Twitter user said, "What a pathbreaking concept! Love the outfit and the message." However, a large part of netizens demanded to Boycott Manyavar for not realising the true meaning of Kanyadaan and mocking Hindu traditions. A Twitter user stated, "This over-hyped & over expensive wedding wear brand, Manyavar, should collectively be boycotted by all Hindus. Enough preaching against Hindu rituals and culture.. If Manyavar really wants to change the society..they should first make ads about halala, tripple talaq & polygamy.."

Questioning Manyavar for the ad, another user tweeted, "what is this advertisement? To your surprise, No, Kanyadaan doesn't mean that a girl is a commodity and can be given away. Hindu rituals are so easy for you people to point fingers at. If you want to know about the piousness of Kanyadaan, this thread is for you."

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the Manyavar ad is also grabbing eyeballs for Alia Bhatt's mesmerising look. The actress shines as a bride and netizens can't seem to stop talking about her.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is celebrating her father Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday today. The actress posted a slew of pictures on Instagram from the birthday celebrations. The first picture featured Mahesh while the other one had Ranbir, Alia and Pooja posing with Mahesh. The rumoured couple, Ranbir and Alia, were seen twinning in black ensembles as they smiled at the camera posing alongside Pooja and Mahesh.

Alia captioned the image: "73 years young! Happy birthday papa"

Talking about her upcoming slate of work, Alia has 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'. She turned producer with her film 'Darlings' and will also be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.