After Jasmin Bhasin's cryptic tweet, fans come out in support of Bigg Boss star

Jasmin Bhasin was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg boss 14. Be it her fights with Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya or her budding romance with beau Aly Goni, Jasmin made headlines with her every move in the reality show. Given her tumultuous journey in the show, she gained quite a fan following on social media. Even months after the conclusion of Bigg boss, her fans continue to support the actress. Recently, the actress shared a cryptic tweet on social media and her fans extended their massive support to her. So much so that the actress became one of the top trends on Twitter with over 222K posts at the time of publishing this story.

Jasmin had tweeted in Hindi, "Mujhse nafarat karne waale bhi, kamaal ka hunar rakhte hain, mujhe dekhna tak nahin chahate, lekin nazar mujhpar hee rakhate hain." Soon after her posts, her fans and followers flooded the micro-blogging app with appreciatory posts for the actress. A user wrote, "Love u alot my Queen JASMIN BHASIN SABSE HASEEN," another said, "Your smile spread Positivity around." A third one tweeted, "my baby you are the strongest woman...never believe any other sh** ...live your life as you want to...dont give a **** to others ...full focus on your career...we are always there to support you...SHINE ON MY BABY DOLL (sic)."

Several others shared pictures of the actress on Twitter. Many also posted her photos with beau Aly Goni. Sample some of these tweets:

Humbled with such a warm response, Jasmin shared a thankful tweet for her fans. she wrote, "Your love makes each and everyday of mine so special. Aap ho to hum hain."

On the work front, Jasmin has been busy doing videos post Bigg Boss 14. She was recently seen in a music video titled 'Pani Di Gal,' with Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar. the song happens to be a love ballad. The video has been set in a wedding function and features the sweet banter between the two.

Before this, Jasmin Bhasin featured in the music video of the new song, "Tera Suit" with Aly Goni co-star. This was Jasmin's first music video which was composed and sung by Tony Kakkar.

