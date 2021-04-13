Priyanka Chopra has an answer for Anushka Sharma's 'oxymoron' query

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA, ANUSHKA SHARM Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma posted a rather cheerful picture for a Monday asking, 'Is happy Monday an oxymoron?' In the picture, the actress was seen having a hearty laugh as she posed for the cameras wearing blue pants and a sea-green top. It was global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas who answered Anushka's query writing, "For sure." For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra were seen sharing screen space in 2015 film, Dil Dhadakne Do.

Meanwhile, Anushka has resumed work months after the delivery of her daughter Vamika. The actress welcomed their first child earlier this year with her husband and Indian cricket team skipper Viart Kohli. Upon her return to work, she also shared a picture of herself from green room as she prepped up for the shoot. The actress didn't caption the post update on Instagram. The black and white image showed Anushka reading a script, while her team, in hazmat suits, worked on her hair and make-up. Anushka did not mention which project she is currently working on.

The actress was last seen in the film "Zero "in 2018. She produced the projects "Paatal Lok" and "Bulbbul" for OTT last year. She has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in "Kaneda", a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, has a busy slate to look forward to. She is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame. The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. The actress will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

Priyanka's last outing onscreen was "The White Tiger", a film she featured in as well as executive-produced. She recently announced the Oscar 2021 nominees and is one of the presenters at the upcoming 74 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), which will take place on April 10 and 11.

