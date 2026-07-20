Thousands gather at Jantar Mantar for CJP's Parliament march; Delhi Police denies lathicharge

New Delhi:

Thousands gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday to protest over alleged NEET irregularities and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has denied media reports claiming that it resorted to lathicharge or used force against protesters at Jantar Mantar. In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place, and the protest is being handled professionally."

The police urged people not to believe rumours or misinformation and appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace and law and order at and around the protest site.

Clash with RAF officials

Protesters clashed with security personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed at the site, as police tried to prevent them from crossing barricades. Lathis were used to disperse the crowd and maintain order.

However, the eyewitnesses had earlier said that the Delhi Police used sticks and batons to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar in an attempt to reach the CJP protest site. The protesters, including a large number of women, raised slogans against the Centre while proceeding towards Jantar Mantar.

Protesters will not be allowed to march up to Parliament: Police Sources

Police sources said the protesters will not be allowed to march up to Parliament, and their movement will be restricted up to Kerala Bhavan. No one will be permitted to cross the barricades placed along the route. The police have already clarified that permission has not been granted for the march to Parliament.

Security has been heightened across the national capital ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and the CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march. Delhi Police has deployed nearly 10,000 security personnel across the capital, including at Jantar Mantar, Parliament, and other sensitive locations.

Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district.

Delhi Police has also appealed to the public to maintain law and order and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Five Delhi Metro stations closed over security concerns

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily closed five key Metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth -- in the national capital over security concerns amid a protest march being carried out by the Cockroach Janta Party.

In a post on X, DMRC said the five stations would remain closed until further instructions.

Even as the authorities put in place elaborate security arrangements, they said that no permission had been sought for the procession.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

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