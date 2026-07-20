Sonam Wangchuk agrees to end hunger strike today but lays down three conditions for govt

New Delhi:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for more than 20 days, on Monday said he would end his fast today only if the government 'takes accountability' for the recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if political leaders assure him that the issue would be taken up in Parliament.

Wangchuk sets 3 conditions to end hunger strike

In a handwritten note shared on social media, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his hunger strike.

"Many of you have asked when I will end my fast. As mentioned earlier to supporters, I will end my fast on 20th July... if the govt takes accountability for the recent failures in the education system, paper leaks, et cetera."

Wangchuk said he will end his fast also "if the leadership of CJP and I reach the doorsteps of Parliament, where honourable MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in Parliament."

"If my health or other factors do not permit this, then the honourable MPs and leaders of different parties visit this hospital and give the above assurance," his note read.

Fast to continue beyond 'Sansad Chalo' march

The activist said that if that does not happen, his fast would continue. "Notwithstanding my health, my fast continues after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances," the note said.

Wangchuk also alleged that he was under "illegal detention" at Safdarjung Hospital. "...From the illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and all communication are RESTRICTED," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Wangchuk joined Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's protest and sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on June 28.

The CJP protesters have been demanding accountability in the education sector following alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including paper leaks, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi Police shifted the activist to Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of July 18 after his health deteriorated following 21 days of fasting. While his supporters have alleged that Wangchuk was forcefully removed from the protest site and manhandled, Delhi Police has maintained that he was shifted to the hospital on medical grounds.

(With PTI inputs)

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