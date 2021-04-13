Oscars 2021 does 'cast reveal' for presenters, list includes names like Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Zendaya

Image Source : INSTA/JOAQUINLPHOENIX,BRADPITTOFFLCIAL Oscars 2021 Presenters

Ahead of the Oscars 2021 awards ceremony, The Academy did a 'cast reveal' for this year's presenters. The impressive list includes names of Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon and last year's history maker, "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho. The award will also be presented by Marvel star Don Cheadle and Zendaya. As per the media release shared on the Oscars official website, show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh "announced the ensemble cast to present at the 93rd Oscars".

So far the names confirmed as presenters are: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya. Additional talent joining the show are yet to be announced. A video announcing the presenters was also shared by The Academy on social media:

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required,” the show producers said in a statement.

Earlier, it was speculated Oscars would be held digitally amid the Covid pandemic, however, later it was now confirmed the award gala will not go virtual. The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (early hours of April 26 in India).

Last month, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer, songwriter and actor Nick Jonas announced the 93rd Oscars nominations n a two-part live presentation.

Also read | Oscars 2021 nomination: Chadwick Boseman, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day bag leading actors noms

"Mank", with 10 nominations, has garnered the highest number of nominations this year. The black and white biopic, based on the life of "Citizen Kane" co-screenplay writer Herman J. Mankiewicz, garnered nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director (for David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Amanda Seyfried).

Other notable films that won multiple nominations include "The Trial Of The Chicago 7" (six nominations), "Judas And The Black Messiah" (six), "The Father" (six) and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (five).

The late Chadwick Boseman is a contender in the Best Actor category for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

--with inputs from agencies

For more entertainment news click here!